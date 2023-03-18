Rosalia has surprised millions of fans with Motomami in Barcelona's jersey at El Clasico. Read here to find out the important reasons why.

Barcelona play against Real Madrid in El Clasico with a special appearance from famous singer Rosalia. The long awaited game will be watched by millions of fans around the world and social media went crazy after finding out Motomami logo was right there on Barcelona's jersey.

Motomami by Rosalia was one of the biggest albums in 2022 becoming Top 10 in the charts at least in seven countries. In the 2023 Grammy Awards, Motomami won Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album and in the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards wiped out with victories for Album of the Year, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Engineered Album and Best Recording Package.

Now, in a great moment at El Clasico, Rosalia stole the show with Motomami's logo appearing in the jersey of Barcelona to face Real Madrid. Read here to find out the important reasons why.

Why Barcelona are playing with Motomami logo by Rosalia on their jersey?

On March of 2022, Spotify signed a massive contract to become an official sponsor of Barcelona. It was a four-year, $300 million deal which also brought a historic new era for the club. After many decades, the famous Camp Nou stadium changed its name to Spotify Camp Nou.

So, one year after the release of Motomami by Rosalia, Spotify prepared an amazing surprise to celebrate the anniversary. That's why the logo of the song appeared in front of Barcelona's jersey as a special edition for El Clasico against Real Madrid. Of course, the exposure for Rosalia and Motomami will be massive in a game with such a huge audience worldwide.

It's important to remember that, since becoming an official partner of the club, Spotify has used Barcelona's jersey to promote a lot of their campaigns and artists. For Rosalia, what better stage than the most important game of the year in soccer. It's Motomami time in El Clasico. This special edition will also be worn by Barcelona Women's team when they face Real Madrid on March 25.