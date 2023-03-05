Football activity in the UEFA Europa League continues next mid-week. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the Round of 16 first leg matchups, the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in the US.

As the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League continues its journey to Budapest, many clubs, including Arsenal, Fenerbahce, and Real Betis, are making their way back into the tournament. The top two teams from each group advanced to the Round of 16, where they will now face the winners of the other eight groups in the playoffs for the last eight spots.

One of the main favorites, Manchester United will be taking a trip down memory lane when they face a third different Spanish team in the tournament this year. Erik ten Hag's side came in second in their group behind Real Sociedad. They then advanced to the knockout phase after defeating Barcelona in the Knockout Round play-offs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be put to the test by Sporting, a team that excels in the elimination rounds of European play. Until last year's matchup with Manchester City, Sporting had never lost a two-legged European tournament knockout match against an English club.

2022-2023 Europa League Round of 16 first leg fixtures list