Barcelona and Manchester United clash today in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League knockout round. Find out here why Argentine star Lisandro Martinez is not playing for the Red Devils.

The soccer community is in for a treat as the UEFA Europa League will bring us a massive series between European powerhouses. Barcelona welcome Manchester United to the Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of their knockout round tie today in a highly anticipated showdown.

Two of the most storied clubs in the continent, it will probably feel strange for them to face each other in this competition and not in the Champions League. However, it reflects how far they are from the good old glory days.

Despite their excellent form in LaLiga, Xavi Hernandez's team was relegated to the Europa League for the second straight year. The Red Devils, meanwhile, fell short from a UCL spot last season and had to settle with a Europa League berth. Today, they'll have to face this huge clash without Argentine center-back Lisandro Martinez.

Why Lisandro Martinez is not playing for Man Utd vs Barcelona

Lisandro Martinez is not playing for Manchester United in the first leg of the Europa League tie against Barcelona due to yellow card accumulation. The Argentina international received a one-match ban after being booked three times in the group stage.

Martinez had an impactful start to life at Old Trafford since joining United from Ajax in the summer. Erik ten Hag, however, will have to figure out how to get a result in Spain without his protege.