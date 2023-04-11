Argentine and Lens defender Facundo Medina had some harsh words for fans who think Kylian Mbappé is better than Lionel Messi.

The debate is starting to heat up, who is better France’s Kylian Mbappé or Argentina’s Lionel Messi? It’s hard to pinpoint the argument, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé is 11 years younger than the World Cup winner.

Their careers are similar, both have an impressive goal per game ratio, and they are also already World Cup champions, with both Messi and Mbappé having played two finals each.

Still amid the constant booing of Messi at PSG, fellow Argentine Facundo Medina is not having it and came to defense of his Argentine counterpart when they compare Messi to Mbappé.

Facundo Medina on comparing Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappé

“Does it bother me that some French people think that Mbappé is better than Messi? Let's say yes, but they [fans] don’t understand football, so we have to let them talk”, Medina said on Son Aviones a YouTube and Twitch podcast.

Medina has played twice for Argentina and currently plays in France for Lens. He has been there since 2020 and has played 73 games and scored 5 goals. Medina was last capped in 2021 for the three-time world champions.