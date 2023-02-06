The world woke up to the sad news that Turkey and Syria were hit by a terrible earthquake that produced many casualties. According to reports, former Premier League player Christian Atsu is among those trapped under rubble.

Things have changed in the blink of an eye for Turkey and Syria, who were struck by a terrible earthquake on Monday. The 7.8 magnitude quake has produced many casualties and also left thousands trapped under rubble.

A search and rescue operation is already underway to find survivors under the concrete. According to reports, Ghana international Christian Atsu is among the missing people only hours after playing for his club.

In the wake of this devastating situation, all Turkish SüperLig games scheduled for Monday were postponed. In the meantime, rescuers are working tirelessly to find those left under the collapsed buildings.

Former Premier League player reportedly left under rubble after 7.8 earthquake in Turkey

According to journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, search and rescue teams are looking for Hatayspor forward Christian Atsu and director Taner Savut, who have both been left under the rubble.

Atsu, 31, spent many years in the Premier League before moving to Turkey. He suited up for Chelsea (2013-2017), Everton (2014-2015), Bournemouth (2015-2016), and Newcastle (2016-2021). Atsu moved to Hatayspor in 2022 after a short stint with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Raed.

Just a day before the earthquake, Christian Atsu scored a wonderful free-kick goal in the final seconds of the match against Kasimpasa to give his side the 1-0 victory.