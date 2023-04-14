Chelsea has an ace in the hole when trying to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Who doesn’t want Kylian Mbappe? Everyone it seems, but given the player's value very few clubs can sign him. Real Madrid came the closest until Mbappe resigned with PSG for two more years.

Other clubs that were interested in the French World Cup winner were Manchester City and Chelsea, but now it has been revealed that Chelsea have a former player trying to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign with The Blues.

That player in question is former France international Florent Malouda, the former left winger played for Chelsea from 2007-2013. Here is what Florent Malouda had to say about his "agent" work.

Florent Malouda on trying to sign Kylian Mbappe for Chelsea

Malouda told ICE 36: "I’ve been campaigning for him to join Chelsea for a very long time! So far, I’ve failed but I will keep trying.

"Hopefully, we will see him in the Premier League because that is the most competitive league in the world - it would be great to see him here. There are not that many teams that can give him what he wants and there are not that many teams that can build their team around him.

"He is a leader, he’s just been appointed the captain of the French national team and he will be looking for a leadership role at his next club, which can create problems."