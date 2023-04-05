In what has been a whirlwind last three days for Chelsea the club is already having talks with possible future managers.

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique in talks with Chelsea but he is not the favorite to takeover

Todd Boehly came to Chelsea with high expectations, another foreign investor that comes from a part of the world with little to no soccer culture. Boehly spent, fired, signed, and preached, but to say his first season at the helm at Chelsea has been a disaster is an understatement.

Not only has Todd Boehly and company spent a king's ransom on players of dubious credentials, but the club has also fired two managers in one season, something that did not occur even under Román Abramóvich.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is set to hold conversations with former Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique in London, while also considering other managers as well.

Luis Enrique among other candidates to coach Chelsea

At the moment Luis Enrique, who will reportedly meet with the Chelsea brass and is 100% keen on the job, is just one of many candidates. Julian Nagelsmann is stated to be the top candidate, but he is taking his time to reevaluate where to go next.

Another rumor that appeared in The Sun states that former Chelsea manager and idol Frank Lampard could come in as a caretaker until the end of the season with the Chelsea brass looking to hire their new manager for the start of the following season.