In response to Emiliano Martinez's antics during the World Cup, IFAB has issued new penalty guidelines for goalkeepers. France and Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan has responded sarcastically to the new rules and even made up his own humorous additions.

In the recent penalty shootout triumph versus France in the 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar, Argentine goalie Emiliano Martinez was a key factor in the team's success. He successfully diverted the attention of the Les Bleus squad away from their penalty kicks and ended up being hailed as a hero of his own nation.

Both Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni squandered France's World Cup-winning penalty kick opportunities in the shootout. Without a doubt, it was the unconventional methods that the goalie used to keep his opponents off balance that propelled him to international fame.

He engaged in a lengthy conversation with them, made many physical gestures, screamed several comments, and dragged out the intervals between penalty kicks. The 30-year-old gained widespread notice after adopting an aggressive approach during World Cup penalty shootouts, even catching the attention of FIFA.

What did French goalkeeper Mike Maignan say of IFAB's new penalty rules?

Because of what happened with Emiliano Martinez in the World Cup Final, the soccer authorities have established new rules to prohibit goalkeepers from adopting the same tactics. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) declared this week that goalkeepers will be penalized for actions such as delaying the taking of a penalty, touching the posts or crossbars, unjustly distracting the taker, and disrespectful behavior.

The judgment's overall principle is to prohibit goalkeepers from unbalancing the penalty taker. The recent strictness with which goalkeepers must remain on their line during penalties has been accompanied by the introduction of new regulations that seem to favor the penalty-takers in every way.

However, new France starting goalkeeper Mike Maignan doesn't seem pleased with the adjustments, as he took to social media to poke fun at the regulations. "New IFAB penalty rules 2026: Goalkeepers must have their backs to the shot. If the penalty is saved, the opposition gets an indirect freekick", he wrote sarcastically.

As Hugo Lloris announced his retirement from international duty, Les Blues turned to his alternative, Mike Maignan. The Milan goalkeeper made a penalty save in the last minute of Friday's 4-0 win against the Netherlands in the opening game of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.