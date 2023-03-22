France and the Netherlands will clash off on Wednesday at Parc des Princes in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Check out here the probable lineups for this Group B Matchday 1 match.

France and the Netherlands will clash off at Stade de France in Paris on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Group B Matchday 1 soccer game.

This will be their 29th overall meeting. No surprises here as France are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; the Netherlands have won 11 times to this day, while the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on November 16, 2018, and it ended in a 2-0 win for the Oranje in the UEFA Nations League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

France probable lineup

After Hugo Lloris retired as France's goalkeeper, Kylian Mbappe has been designated the new captain, while Antoine Griezmann has been chosen as vice-captain. Both forwards, along with Olivier Giroud, will be in contention for starting roles. Injuries have forced out both Wesley Fofana and William Saliba.

Therefore, with Dayot Upamecano, central defender spots will be contested by the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Axel Disasi, and Jean-Clair Todibo. Meanwhile, Mike Maignan is expected to start between the posts instead of Alphonse Areola or Brice Samba. In addition, for the foreseeable future, Jordan Veretout, Youssouf Fofana, and Khephren Thuram will be benched in favor of Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot.

France predicted XI:

Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Netherlands probable lineup

Donyell Malen and Joey Veerman have replaced Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn in the Netherlands' 25-man roster after both players withdrew due to injury. Sven Botman, who has yet to earn a cap, is aiming to start at center back alongside captain Virgil van Dijk as Ronald Koeman is anticipated to transition from the 3-4-1-2 configuration used often under Van Gaal to a four-man defense.

Wijnaldum, who was forced to miss the World Cup with an injury, has rejoined the team and is competing for a starting spot in central midfield. Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, and Wout Weghorst are other candidates to start up front.

Netherlands predicted XI:

Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Wijnaldum, De Roon, Berghuis; Depay, Weghorst, Gakpo.