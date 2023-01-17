Gerard Pique's newest project is very ambititous. Now, the former FC Barcelona defender has shared a massive hint on where will the final stage of the Kings League be played and it includes a stadium of LaLiga.

The tournament is played every Sunday at the Cupra Arena in Barcelona, but Pique has a very ambitious plan for the final stage. The league's president has announced he's talking with a LaLiga club to play the last games in their stadium.

Gerard Pique wants the final stage of the Kings League to be played in a LaLiga stadium

The Kings League is a new soccer tournament in Spain that is different from any other. It has a 7 vs. 7 format and the team's owners are streamers, former players, and even a TikToker and a journalist.

Gerard Pique wanted something different for soccer and he has done it with the Kings League with rules never seen before in this sport. It is played in the Cupra Arena, which doesn't allow fans, but the final stage could be different.

In Tuesday's program, in which team's owners and the president talk, Gerard Pique revealed his plans for the last games of this season. he wants tha fans to live the Kings League in a LaLiga stadium.

Pique didn't mention any club, but he gave massive hints during this talk. "It is a club you know very well," the president said to Sergio Aguero, who used to play for FC Barcelona.

Gerard Pique is a huge legend for Barcelona and he ended his career in good terms with Joan Laporta, the team's president. It makes sense that Camp Nou could be the venue he mentions, but it seems like there are some details to solve to make it official.