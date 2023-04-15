Barcelona will visit Getafe in a game valid for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Getafe will host Barcelona this Sunday, April 10 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The previous Matchday, Barcelona missed a great opportunity to gain a 15-point difference over their immediate rivals, Real Madrid, who had lost 3-2 to Villarreal. However, the "Cules" could not go from 0-0 against Girona, although they left the difference in 13.

With no other competition to play, they bet everything to win La Liga and that is why they will seek to return to victory. And they have a good chance to do so since their rivals will be Getafe, one of the weakest in the tournament, and who are fighting for relegation. They have 30 points, only 3 more than Valencia, the last to be relegated.

Getafe vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 1:15 AM (April 17)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

Greece: 5:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 3:15 AM (April 17)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 10:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Getafe vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Máximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Norway: TV2Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

