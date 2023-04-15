Getafe will host Barcelona this Sunday, April 10 in what will be the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Barcelona vs Girona online free in the US on Fubo]
The previous Matchday, Barcelona missed a great opportunity to gain a 15-point difference over their immediate rivals, Real Madrid, who had lost 3-2 to Villarreal. However, the "Cules" could not go from 0-0 against Girona, although they left the difference in 13.
With no other competition to play, they bet everything to win La Liga and that is why they will seek to return to victory. And they have a good chance to do so since their rivals will be Getafe, one of the weakest in the tournament, and who are fighting for relegation. They have 30 points, only 3 more than Valencia, the last to be relegated.
Getafe vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:15 AM
Australia: 1:15 AM (April 17)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 11:15 AM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Egypt: 4:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 2:15 PM
Greece: 5:15 PM
India: 7:45 PM
Indonesia: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 5:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 9:15 AM
Kenya: 5:15 PM
Malaysia: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 8:15 AM
Morocco: 4:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 3:15 AM (April 17)
Nigeria: 3:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Philippines: 10:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 10:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Getafe vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Máximo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: TV2Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports