Gibraltar and Greece square off on Friday at Estadio Algarve in Group B of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Gibraltar will host Greece at Estadio Algarve in Faro/Loule on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

[Watch Gibraltar vs Greece online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Greece are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on both occasions so far; Gibraltar are yet to claim a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on October 10, 2017, and it ended in a plain 4-0 win for the Greek players in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Gibraltar vs Greece: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Gibraltar: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Gibraltar vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport OTT 3

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport OTT 3

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+