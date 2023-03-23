Gibraltar will host Greece at Estadio Algarve in Faro/Loule on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group B Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Gibraltar vs Greece online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their third overall meeting. No surprises here as Greece are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on both occasions so far; Gibraltar are yet to claim a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent match was played on October 10, 2017, and it ended in a plain 4-0 win for the Greek players in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Gibraltar vs Greece: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Gibraltar: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Gibraltar vs Greece: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 3
Gibraltar: GBC
Greece: Nova Sports Prime, Alpha TV
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 3
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+