Gil Vicente will receive leaders Benfica at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in Barcelos on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 44th Liga Portugal meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 31 games so far; Gil Vicente have six victories to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on November 13, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 triumph for the Eagles at home at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.
Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Kick-off Time
Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:30 PM
Denmark: 9:30 PM
Egypt: 10:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Philippines: 4:30 AM )Next day)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 10:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Gil Vicente vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, RTPi, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, RTPi
Germany: RTPi, DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: C More Mix, RTPi, C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, RTPi
United States: fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, RTPi, GOLTV