Gil Vicente and Benfica will clash off on Saturday at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Gil Vicente will receive leaders Benfica at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos in Barcelos on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Primeira Liga season on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Portuguese league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 44th Liga Portugal meeting. Expectedly, Benfica are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 31 games so far; Gil Vicente have six victories to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 13, 2022, when the game ended in a 3-1 triumph for the Eagles at home at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga season.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Kick-off Time

Australia: 7:30 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Gil Vicente vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, RTPi, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, RTPi

Germany: RTPi, DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

International: GOLTV Play, Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Mix, RTPi, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, RTPi

United States: fubo (free trial), GolTV Espanol, RTPi, GOLTV