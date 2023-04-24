Real Madrid will visit Girona this Tuesday, April 25 in what will be the Matchday 31 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Real Madrid still have hopes of being able to get closer to Barcelona, despite the fact that the difference between them is 11 points. The previous Matchday both teams won so they could not reduce this great difference that the "Cules" have for now.
In this Matchday they have the chance to obtain the 3 points since their rivals will be the irregular Girona, who with 38 points are 8 from the bottom of the standings, but also 8 from the qualification zone for the international Cups. Depending on how their performances are, they may approach one or the other extreme.
Girona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (April 26)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM
Croatia: 7:30 PM
Denmark: 7:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 7:30 PM
Germany: 7:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 8:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (April 26)
Ireland: 6:30 PM
Israel: 8:30 PM
Italy: 7:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (April 26)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 7:30 PM
Netherlands: 7:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (April 26)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 7:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (April 26)
Poland: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 6:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 7:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (April 26)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 7:30 PM
Switzerland: 7:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 6:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Girona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL
France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 2, Movistar Laliga
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sports
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+