For the first time since he won the FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina, Lionel Messi returned to the Parc des Princes to play for PSG. Check out here how fans received the 35-year-old star.

Only a month ago, Lionel Messi accomplished his ultimate goal. After years of wait and frustration, he finally won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina at Qatar 2022. Messi didn't have much time to celebrate, though, as PSG are already demanding the best from him.

On Wednesday, the Argentine superstar returned to the Parc des Princes for the first time as a World Cup champion. Paris Saint-Germain welcomed Angers to their home turf on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

Messi had rejoined the club last week, showing up for team practice, receiving a guard of honor as well as a trophy presentation in his first day back at work. The Parc des Princes, however, didn't give him such a warm welcome.

PSG fans look rather indifferent to Lionel Messi's return as World Cup champion

Though he recently achieved one of the biggest feats in his career, Messi's return to the Parc des Princes wasn't anything special. Many fans did applaud Messi during the warmup, but that was pretty much it.

According to Le Parisien, the welcome PSG planned for him last week was considered enough to mark the occasion. Messi didn't show the trophy nor his medal before the Angers game, which is also understandable since his side beat France in the final.

Either way, what seems clear is that PSG wants his star completely focused on what's next for the team. Paris are currently leading the Ligue 1 table, while the UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich draws nearer.