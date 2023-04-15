Erling Haaland is having a record breaking 2022-2023 season with Manchester City. Read here to find out how many goals the Norwegian star has scored.

Erling Haaland has been extraordinary in his first season as a Manchester City player. Thanks to the Norwegian striker and a roster full of stars, Pep Guardiola's team control their destiny to win the 2022-2023 Premier League and have a 3-0 advantage over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Erling Haaland is only 22 years old and at the moment seems unstoppable. After leaving Borussia Dortmund, many experts thought the forward would need some time to adapt himself at the Premier League. He had an immediate impact.

Now, almost every three or four days with Manchester City, Erling Haaland keeps scoring in an amazing amount. Read here to find out how many goals he has during the 2022-2023 Premier League season.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in the Premier League?

During the 2022-2023 season, Erling Haaland has scored 32 goals in the Premier League. The Norwegian star has already tied the record for a single 38-game season which now is shared with Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). He's done it after only 30 matches.

It's important to remember that Andrew Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) hold the overall record with 34 goals, but, both of them did it during a 42-game season. Haaland still has a chance to surpass that mark too.

The stat is so amazing that Erling Haaland has scored more goals by himself than Chelsea during the entire Premier League season. Haaland has 32 goals and Chelsea have 30. Just incredible.