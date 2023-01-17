PSG will take on the Riyadh All-Star XI in a club friendly halfway through the 2022-23 season, which is why many wonder how much will the French club make for playing this game.

With the 2022 World Cup in the rear- view mirror, Paris Saint-Germain will take a short break from the club season by making a winter tour. On Thursday, they will play against the Riyadh All-Star XI in a club friendly.

Though it’s a rather meaningless affair, many eyes will be on this game due to the mere presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Argentine is expected to feature for PSG, the Portuguese will captain the team made up by Al Hilal and Al-Nassr players.

Of course, there won’t be much at stake for PSG in this match, but it helps to increase brand exposure and, mostly, revenue. But how much will they make? Let’s take a look at the purse PSG will bring home.

PSG’s prize money for facing Riyadh All-Star XI

According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain will receive a bit more than €10 million for taking on the Riyadh All Stars in Saudi Arabia. Not bad for just a single game, which is not even part of an official competition.

Though we’re talking about one of the wealthiest clubs on Earth, PSG have reportedly lost millions last year. Therefore, this tour will probably give the club a much-needed income before they head into the most challenging stretch of the season.