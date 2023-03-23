Italy play against England today at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona at the Group Stage of the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Italy and England meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers. This game will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples today, March 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM (ET). The defending champions want to show that they are in top form. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Euro Qualifying potential lineups.

Italy are the defending champions since they won the previous Euro tournament, but they need to be more lethal if they want to win this tournament and dream of World Cup qualifiers in a couple of years.

England are favorites to qualify, along with Italy they are the only favorites in Group C, but if they don't take advantage of this game things could get complicated to qualify.

Italy probable lineup

This will be the first game for the Italians in 2023, they closed 2022 with a 0-2 defeat against Austria in what was the last friendly of the year.

In the current squad that will play against England the top scorers are Barella and their captain Bonucci with eight goals each.

This is the likely Italy’s lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Alessio Romagnoli, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti, Jorginho; Domenico Berardi, Mateo Retegui, Vincenzo Grifo.

England probable lineup

England performed well during the recent 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they reached the Quarter-finals and lost to France 1-2. After this game against the Italians, England plays Ukraine in London.

Harry Kane is England’s squad captain with 80 caps and 53 goals, most of the players are the same ones that played in Qatar with a couple of new callups like Ivan Toney and James Maddison.

This is the likely England’s lineup for this game: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish.