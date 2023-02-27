Juventus will receive Torino for the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Juventus will face Torino this Tuesday, February 28 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Torino online free in the US on FuboTV]

It is one of the most attractive games that Matchday 24 of Serie A will have. Not so much because of the positions occupied by the teams, which are in the middle of the standings, but because it is one of the oldest rivalries in soccer Italian. Nothing less than the Derby della Mole, also known as the Turin Derby.

On the one hand there will be the locals, Juventus, who have been badly hit after the removal of points and are now fighting to enter the qualification zone for international cups. Torino are also fighting for the same thing, and for that reason it will undoubtedly be an interesting duel.

Juventus vs Torino: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 1)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 1)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 1)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 1)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 1)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 1)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 1)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 1)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 4, ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Máximo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+

