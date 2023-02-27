Juventus will face Torino this Tuesday, February 28 in what will be the Matchday 24 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Juventus vs Torino online free in the US on FuboTV]
It is one of the most attractive games that Matchday 24 of Serie A will have. Not so much because of the positions occupied by the teams, which are in the middle of the standings, but because it is one of the oldest rivalries in soccer Italian. Nothing less than the Derby della Mole, also known as the Turin Derby.
On the one hand there will be the locals, Juventus, who have been badly hit after the removal of points and are now fighting to enter the qualification zone for international cups. Torino are also fighting for the same thing, and for that reason it will undoubtedly be an interesting duel.
Juventus vs Torino: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 1)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 1)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 1)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 1)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 1)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (March 1)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (March 1)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 1)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Torino: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 4, ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Máximo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+