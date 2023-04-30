After another disastrous performance by PSG, the fans had enough with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and the rest of the team. Check out the details.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi had another day to forget with PSG. In what should have been a new step towards the title in Ligue 1, Lorient arrived to Paris and stole the three points with a surprising 3-1 victory.

Achraf Hakimi saw a red card in minute 20' and, after that, PSG just couldn't regroup. Lorient took advantage of that situation and sealed a major win. Enzo Le Fee, Darlin Yongwa and Bamba Dieng scored for the visitors at Parc des Princes.

As a consequence, in such a disappointing season which included an early elimination from the Champions League, PSG fans showed their frustration. Read here to check out the details of what happened.

PSG fans boo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

After the 3-1 loss against Lorient, PSG just complicated themselves, once again, the race for the title in Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain have a comfortable advantage over Marseille and Lens, but should have secured the title weeks ago. They just keep leaving the door open for their rivals.

As a consequence, immediately after the end of the game against Lorient, thousands of fans at Parc des Princes booed loudly all their players. It included superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. Though they'll become the winningest team in France over Saint Etienne, the Champions League's performances and their style of play is well below the expectations for that kind of roster.

The good news for PSG is that they have an easy calendar ahead to finally secure the championship in Ligue 1: Troyes, Ajaccio, Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont. They shouldn't have problems to hoist the trophy.