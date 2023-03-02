Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 3-0 last weekend to increase their lead atop Ligue 1 thanks in large part to World Cup opponents Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman's antics on the field have made him an internet sensation, so it's safe to assume he had a good time playing.

Paris Saint-Germain got some measure of revenge on Le Classique rivals Marseille by beating them 3-0 at the Stadium Velodrome on Sunday in Ligue 1 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe (who scored twice) and Lionel Messi. On a night when Paris increased their advantage atop the league to eight points, the two players were responsible for all of the goals and assists.

The heat was on PSG after they lost five of their first 12 games this year, including this month's French Cup loss at the hands of Marseille. They faced a Les Olympiens team that was confident after just losing once in their previous 14 matches.

It would be unjust to choose one of Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi as the match's Man of the Match over the other. Nonetheless, the Frenchman's speed made life difficult for the Marseille defense, and at the age of 24, he tied Edinson Cavani with 200 goals scored for the Parisians in all competitions.

Watch: What did Kylian Mbappe do in win against Marseille?

Now a video has gone viral on social media that proves just how terrorizing Mbappe was for the Marseille defense. A Twitter account shared footage of the 23-year-old who was seen toying with and pranking one of Igor Tudor's defenders.

Mbappe decided to fake a run-in with an opponent as he headed back to his position in the final third, and the move worked to great effect. A startled Leonardo Balerdi, a young central defender from Argentina, looked up to see the superstar laughing at his expense.