An investigation led to the realization that FC Barcelona made payments as far back as 2003 to the vice president of the referee's committee in Spain.

Barcelona can’t shake scandals, from poor finances to the fallout with Lionel Messi, and now allegations of payoffs given to the former vice president of the referee's committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. The payments go as far back as 2003 and from 2016- 2018 €1.4 million was paid to DASNIL 95 SL, the company owned by Negreira.

Negreira was a referee in Spain between 1977 and 1992, later he would become vice president of the referee's committee until 2018, he’d leave after losing the elections for the job.

Barcelona issued a statement that the funds were for “technical reports and videos" on certain Spanish players and referring trends. LaLiga President Javier Tebas has come out and stated that no sanctions will be issued to FC Barcelona on LaLiga’s side, but a criminal case could be opened.

Tebas on Barcelona paying former VP of referees

"It is evident that in 2018 and in previous years the 'compliance' regulations which monitor conflicts of interest, both for Barcelona and the referee's committee, failed," Tebas was stated as saying by ESPN.

"From what we are seeing, what's been revealed in the media, they obviously didn't work as these services should never have been provided. Neither the amounts of money, nor the facts which have been unveiled.

"We must clarify from the outset; we have already looked into [sporting sanctions] -- it is not possible to impose sports disciplinary sanctions because five years have already passed.

"Criminal jurisdiction is another issue. Now the prosecutor's office is investigating the events that occurred and whether there may be a possible crime of corruption between individuals in terms of match-fixing.

"Let's see how that investigation ends. At LaLiga, we are going to wait and respect the prosecutor's office investigation and once that has finished, see whether it decides to file the appropriate complaint or lawsuit in the corresponding courts. From there, we will make decisions."