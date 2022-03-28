Reports out of Mexico indicate that the four officers in question were detained for "unjustified omission of their duties".

The soccer world continues to be in shock after the events that took place between Liga MX sides Queretaro and Atlas. Back in the first week of March the game between Queretaro and Atlas was stopped at the 63rd minute mark when Queretaro fans began to attack Atlas supporters in the stands.

The violence spilled all the way onto the field with fans engaging in violence inside and outside the stadium. Officially authorities have informed that 26 people were injured and 27 arrests were made.

Unofficially eyewitnesses have stated that not only were people injured but various supporters of Atlas were killed during the incident. All eyes have pointed in the direction of authorities who failed to act while the violence at the Estadio Corregidora was escalating.

Who was arrested for the Queretaro - Atlas incident?

As reported by the Queretaro prosecutor’s office the four officers arrested consist of 2 municipal police officers, 1 state police officer, and 1 civil protection officer. No names have been given at the moment but their charges are “unjustified omission of their duties", basically neglecting to act.

Outrage from the incident went as high as FIFA, Liga MX officials, to social media. Queretaro was punished with playing behind closed doors their home games for one year, plus a three-year ban to their supporters' groups. The club was fined $70,450 and the ownership group has been banned from league-related activities for five years.