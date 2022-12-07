Lionel Messi and Papu Gómez made a surprising appearance on Sergio Kun Agüero’s twitch channel, and their conversation revolve around Gómez's hairstyle choices. Here, check out the full story.

Argentina players Lionel Messi and Papu Gómez made a surprising appearance on Sergio Kun Agüero’s twitch channel. While La Albiceleste will face the Netherlands in their upcoming quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, they took the chance to discuss other topics, especially Papu Gómez’s new haircut inspired by none other than David Beckham.

Messi and Agüero have always had a close relationship, and they showed their good chemistry during Kun’s streaming on Wednesday (Dec. 7th). The two of them couldn’t stop mocking the Sevilla player for his hairstyle choice.

Gomez shaved his head and groomed his beard to try to imitate Beckham’s hairstyle from his LA Galaxy days. However, to Agüero and Messi, the result wasn’t any flattering, and they let Gomez know it.

Kun Agüero, Messi, De Paul and Paredes mock Papu Gomez for his haircut

To Messi, Papu “aimed high” trying to imitate Beckham. “He wanted to compare himself to Beckham, and that’s not it,” he said. Meanwhile, Kun Agüero kept repeating that he looked like Prison Break’s character Michael Scofield portrayed by Wentworth Miller.

After a while, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes joined them. De Paul also gave his opinion on the new haircut: “I mean, to me, he looks bad. You can’t try to imitate Beckham,” which also prompted the laughs of the rest.

On the other hand, the streaming peaked at over 700,000 views. Argentina is getting ready to play the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals against the Netherlands on Friday. You can check all the possible results with our 2022 World Cup Simulator.