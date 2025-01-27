Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark opens up about Chiefs game experience with Taylor Swift

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark opened up about her experience watching the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional-round game against the Houston Texans alongside tight-end Travis Kelce’s superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. Speaking on the Swarmcast podcast with David Eickholt, Clark described the evening and her relationship with the global pop icon.

“I’m a huge Chiefs fan. I’ve been a huge Chiefs fan, and obviously Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan, too, so it was fun,” Clark said. “Taylor is very sweet and very kind, and it’s just a good reminder that people in our position… we are very normal. Sometimes our lives aren’t normal, but we are very normal people, and we enjoy doing fun things.”

In that sense, Clark praised Swift’s ability to manage fame. “Taylor is probably the most famous person in the world right now with what she has been able to do over the course of the last couple of years,” Clark said.

She added, “The way she has been able to unite people, I think, has been the most powerful thing. I think it’s really cool and special.” While Swift, 35, has a career of over 15 years, Clark’s experience with fame is more recent, as she barely finished her first year in the WNBA.

However, she has had a rapid ascend, becoming the 2024 Rookie of the Year and even being named Time’s Athlete of the Year, joining legends such as Lionel Messi and Simone Biles. Clark has also been credited with the rising popularity of women’s basketball, as she is one of the most followed athletes in the league.

Clark says Swift loves the Chiefs as much as she does

While watching Clark with Swift at the Arrowhead Stadium was unexpected, the Fever star love for the artist isn’t a secret. Last November, the WNBA star attended Swift’s Eras Tour on back-to-back nights. Following the concerts, Swift sent Clark a personal note and four bags of tour merchandise. In the note, Swift described Clark as “inspiring” and shared her excitement about attending one of Clark’s future WNBA games with Kelce.

“It was cute to see how excited Swift was to support the Chiefs and Travis,” Clark explained. “Getting to share that, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this! She loves the Chiefs as much as me. Like, this is incredible!’”

While Clark is still on her break, as the WNBA season doesn’t start until May, she has been practicing with new Player Development coach Keith Porter. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl on February 9th.

