Aaron Glenn delivers strong response to reporters’ questions about Aaron Rodgers’ future with Jets

The new head coach of the New York Jets didn’t stay silent in the face of annoying questions from reporters about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise. He spoke clearly and strongly about the situation.

By Richard Tovar

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is introduced to the media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on January 27, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
© Getty ImagesNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is introduced to the media at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on January 27, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The new head coach of the New York Jets, Aaron Glenn, hit back hard at reporters who have been relentlessly asking the same question about whether Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the franchise next season. His response is likely to serve as a warning to other reporters.

According to Glenn’s latest comments, he made it clear to the reporters seeking an answer about whether Rodgers will be the starter or not with the Jets that they will receive the same response from him, saying they can keep asking but will get nothing from him.

“You can continue to ask me the same question, you’ll get the same answer… You’re not going to get me.” That was his blunt reply to the New York reporters, who are eager to know the future of the quarterback now that Glenn is in charge of the team.

