NBA News: LeBron James gets real about Anthony Davis’ historic performance vs. Hornets

Anthony Davis set the tone early during Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, delivering a dominant first quarter that etched his name in the NBA record books. LeBron James shared his thoughts on Davis’ remarkable night and what fueled his performance.

Speaking to Spectrum Sports, James emphasized Davis’ focus from the outset:

“Just lock in, dominate from start to finish. A double-double in the first quarter, you know. He carried us in our first game on the East Coast. Everything he had—he gave it all.”

Davis finished the first quarter with an astonishing double-double: 21 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, shooting 9-of-12 from the field. It marked the first time since 1996 that a player had recorded at least 21 points and 11 rebounds in a single quarter. Davis also became just the second player in NBA history to post at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a quarter, following Giannis Antetokounmpo’s similar feat in 2023.

Reflecting on his performance, Davis credited his teammates: “The shot was just feeling good,” Davis said. “My teammates did a good job setting me up, especially Austin. I mean, all facets of the game were working.” Davis finished the game with an incredible stat line: 42 points, 23 rebounds, and two assists—a performance destined to be remembered.

JJ Redick praises Davis’ impact

Head coach JJ Redick emphasized the importance of playing through Davis to maximize his physical dominance, expressing awe at the superstar’s ability to carry the team: “He just carried us all night. His touch, his hands, and his relentless pursuit of the basketball were incredible,” Redick said during the postgame press conference.

Davis’ performance was bolstered by LeBron James, who contributed 22 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, while Austin Reaves added 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Davis’ season-long excellence

This season, Davis has been a cornerstone for the Lakers, averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game across 40 appearances. He has amassed 31 double-doubles, including a stellar 36-point, 13-rebound outing against the Golden State Warriors last Saturday.

Lakers’ playoff push

Under first-year head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers have shown promise, posting a 25-18 record thus far. They currently sit fifth in the Western Conference standings, just two games behind the Denver Nuggets, and remain firmly in the playoff hunt. Davis’ consistent production and the team’s ability to rally around him will be pivotal as the Lakers aim to solidify their postseason position.

