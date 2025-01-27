NBA News: Warriors’ Steve Kerr updates on the injury status of Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a challenging stretch, highlighted by their latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. A key contributor to their struggles has been the absence of two critical players: Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. These injuries have not only affected the team’s overall performance but have also amplified their reliance on Stephen Curry, who has carried the offensive burden with little support. Head coach Steve Kerr recently provided updates on the status of Kuminga and Green, highlighting their progress but tempering expectations for immediate returns.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game, Kerr described Kuminga’s recovery: “[Kuminga’s] progressing, but it was a pretty bad ankle sprain, and he hasn’t been on the court yet or anything. But he’s getting rehab every day, and he’s doing strength stuff and he’s on the bike, so he’s doing as well as possible. But he’s nowhere close to being ready.”

With Kuminga expected to remain out past the NBA trade deadline on February 6, the Warriors face tough decisions about their roster as they evaluate their playoff prospects.

Green, who has missed the last four games with a left calf strain, appears closer to a return. Kerr confirmed that Green has progressed enough to begin light on-court work and is expected to rejoin team practices in the coming days. While he remains listed as day-to-day, Green’s return would provide a much-needed boost, especially on the defensive end, where his leadership and versatility have long been pivotal.

Draymond Green #23 (left) speaks to Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors

The burden on Steph Curry

With Kuminga sidelined due to a significant ankle sprain, the Warriors have struggled to find a reliable secondary scorer. Prior to his injury, Kuminga had been emerging as a key offensive option. In the 11 games he has missed, Golden State has posted a disappointing 4-7 record, a testament to his growing impact on the team.

Curry, meanwhile, continues to deliver standout performances but has faced increasingly aggressive defensive schemes. The lack of a consistent scoring threat beyond Curry has allowed opponents to focus their defensive efforts on him, impacting the team’s offensive efficiency. This dynamic not only heightens the pressure on Curry but also raises concerns about potential physical wear and tear on the Warriors’ superstar.

Approaching the trade deadline

The absences of Kuminga and Green complicate the Warriors’ roster evaluation ahead of the trade deadline. With their current struggles and a tight Western Conference playoff race, Golden State’s front office may need to consider making moves to bolster the roster.

Adding a secondary scorer or a versatile defender could help alleviate Curry’s workload and address the gaps left by the injured players. However, these decisions hinge on the team’s confidence in the timeline for Green and Kuminga’s return.

