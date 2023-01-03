Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero have been nearly inseparable since they rose through the ranks of Argentina’s national team. First as youth players and then as full internationals, the duo won the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the 2009 Summer Olympic gold medal in soccer, and the 2021 Copa America together.

What was missing between the two was winning a World Cup with the senior side of Argentina, unfortunately Sergio Agüero’s career was cut short due to a heart issue that forced him to retire after recently signing with Barcelona.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations on the field both Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero shared a moment as they celebrated what they longed dreamed of, a World Cup for Argentina. Sergio Agüero began to drink a lot in the celebrations, and this caused a bit of concern for Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi looking out for Sergio Agüero

While on Twitch Sergio Agüero explained how his long-time buddy Lionel Messi was looking after him during the celebrations and even joked about it, “yeah, I drank a lot that day, but I hadn’t eaten all day, that’s why it hit me so hard. We were world champions. If something were to happen let it be there.”

Sergio Agüero continued by saying, “At one moment Leo (Messi) got mad and said ‘stop’ I said ‘Stop? We’re world champions!’, I was so happy.” Sergio Agüero since his retirement has turned into a major voice on Twitch and working for various television networks as a commentator.