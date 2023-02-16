Jorge Messi was in Barcelona and just before he left the father of the world’s best player put an end to the rumors of a return for his son to the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi’s dad with shocking revelation as to whether his son will return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s contract at PSG is set to expire in June of 2023, the World Cup winner has offers on the table from Saudi Arabia, MLS, and PSG. TyC Sports reported that Messi and his camp have no desire to go to Saudi Arabia, and that another team in Europe does not entice him.

According to TyC Sports, Messi does not want to move his family yet again in Europe and that his next move depends a lot on the desires of his family. Also reported is that the Messi camp will let PSG present the first formal offer to the Argentine, given that PSG is the current team he plays for.

Messi’s father Jorge was in Barcelona and when a Dario Sport reporter asked him about a possible return for his son, Jorge Messi was ice cold in his response.

Jorge Messi on Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Jorge Messi was clear on if his son would return as a player to Barcelona, “I don’t think (Messi) will return. No. The adequate conditions are simply not met.” Recently Messi’s brother called Barcelona “ungrateful” and this led to a lot of chatter on social media.

Messi at the moment has his final decision narrowed down to two destinations, sign a one-year extension with PSG or a move to Major League Soccer, where the club he would represent would be Inter Miami, where Messi owns property.

MLS recently kicked off its league coverage on Apple TV with MLS season pass and subscriptions are available all over the world, signing Messi would help the league with a lot of exposure and possibly new paying streaming customers.