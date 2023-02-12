Liverpool and Everton will clash off on Monday at Anfield in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free the Merseyside derby in different parts of the world.

Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 23 of the2022-23 Premier League season on Monday, February 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league Merseyside derby soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Everton have celebrated a victory 10 times to this day, and 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless draw at Goodison Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Everton: Kick-off Time

Liverpool vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

