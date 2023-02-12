Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield in Liverpool on the Matchday 23 of the2022-23 Premier League season on Monday, February 13, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league Merseyside derby soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Everton have celebrated a victory 10 times to this day, and 25 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless draw at Goodison Park. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Everton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network