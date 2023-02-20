Liverpool will receive Real Madrid for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Liverpool will play against Real Madrid this Tuesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is one of the series, together with that of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, most anticipated by the fans of this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. It is that they are two historic teams, which although they are not having a great season like 2021/2022, are the last finalists of this competition and two of the top candidates to win it.

On the one hand, the last champions, Real Madrid, who recently won the Club World Cup, although in La Liga they are far from the leaders, Barcelona. For Liverpool, the Champions League seems to be the only chance to win anything this season as they have been left out of all the local competition.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 22)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 22)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, CBS, VIX+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com

