Liverpool will play against Real Madrid this Tuesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is one of the series, together with that of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, most anticipated by the fans of this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. It is that they are two historic teams, which although they are not having a great season like 2021/2022, are the last finalists of this competition and two of the top candidates to win it.
On the one hand, the last champions, Real Madrid, who recently won the Club World Cup, although in La Liga they are far from the leaders, Barcelona. For Liverpool, the Champions League seems to be the only chance to win anything this season as they have been left out of all the local competition.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 22)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 22)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Football, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC, CBS, VIX+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com