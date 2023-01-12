Though Luis Enrique failed with Spain in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he is now a top name in the market. Read here to find out which one of the biggest National Teams is ready to make him a huge offer.

Luis Enrique could get huge offer to be the new coach of a World Cup champion

Luis Enrique seemed to have everything ready for success with Spain in Qatar 2022. The team reached the Final Four at the Nations League and won Group B in the World Cup qualifiers after surviving two tough battles against Sweden. It was a magnificent young generation of players led by names such as Pedri, Gavi or Ansu Fati.

However, the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended in utter failure. Though the hopes were high after a 7-0 victory in the opener with Costa Rica, the doubts arrived in a 1-1 tie against Germany and an almost elimination thanks to a 2-1 loss facing Japan. Then, in the Round of 16, Spain were eliminated by Morocco in a penalty shoot-out.

A few weeks later, Luis Enrique was out as coach of Spain. Immediately, his name became a hot topic in the European market considering all the success he had especially with FC Barcelona. Now, a big National Team might go after him towards the 2026 World Cup.

Who will sign Luis Enrique as their new coach?

According to a report from Diario Sport, Luis Enrique is at the top of the list of candidates to take over as coach of Brazil. Tite left after the Qatar 2022 World Cup and, as a consequence, that spot has become totally coveted.

There have been many names linked to Brazil in the last few weeks such as Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, Fernando Diniz or Mauricio Pochettino. The Brazilian Football Confederation could announce the final decision in the next days.

Luis Enrique has been related also to Atletico Madrid considering Diego Simeone could leave the team after more than a decade. Though they are five-time champions, Brazil haven't won the World Cup since Japan-Korea in 2002.