Bayern Munich will visit Mainz for Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Mainz vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Bundesliga in your country

Mainz will play against Bayern Munich this Saturday, April 22 for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Bayern Munich come from very hard weeks. First it was the surprise elimination in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal in the hands of Freiburg, and then the elimination in the same instance of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Manchester City, in a series in which they were much inferior to the English team.

For them, only the fight for the Bundesliga remains, where at the moment they are leaders with a difference of 2 points over their pursuers, Borussia Dortmund. They need to keep winning, although they will have to beat tough rivals, Mainz, who are currently fighting for qualifying positions to international cups.

Mainz vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (April 23)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Belgium: 3:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 AM

Canada: 9:30 AM

Croatia: 3:30 PM

Denmark: 3:30 PM

Egypt: 3:30 PM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 4:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Israel: 4:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Jamaica: 8:30 AM

Kenya: 4:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 AM

Morocco: 3:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

New Zealand: 2:30 AM (April 23)

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Norway: 3:30 PM

Philippines: 9:30 PM

Poland: 3:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 3:30 PM

Singapore: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

Sweden: 3:30 PM

Switzerland: 3:30 PM

UAE: 5:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

United States: 9:30 AM (ET)

Mainz vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now

Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport+

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ESPN+

