Mainz will play against Bayern Munich this Saturday, April 22 for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Bayern Munich come from very hard weeks. First it was the surprise elimination in the quarterfinals of the DFB Pokal in the hands of Freiburg, and then the elimination in the same instance of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Manchester City, in a series in which they were much inferior to the English team.
For them, only the fight for the Bundesliga remains, where at the moment they are leaders with a difference of 2 points over their pursuers, Borussia Dortmund. They need to keep winning, although they will have to beat tough rivals, Mainz, who are currently fighting for qualifying positions to international cups.
Mainz vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (April 23)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Belgium: 3:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Canada: 9:30 AM
Croatia: 3:30 PM
Denmark: 3:30 PM
Egypt: 3:30 PM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 4:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Israel: 4:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Jamaica: 8:30 AM
Kenya: 4:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 AM
Morocco: 3:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
New Zealand: 2:30 AM (April 23)
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Norway: 3:30 PM
Philippines: 9:30 PM
Poland: 3:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 3:30 PM
Singapore: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 3:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
Sweden: 3:30 PM
Switzerland: 3:30 PM
UAE: 5:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
United States: 9:30 AM (ET)
Mainz vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Canada: Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now
Croatia: Sport club 1 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports 3
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Israel: Sports 3
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport+
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, HUB Sports 2
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: ESPN+