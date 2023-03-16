Manchester United and Fulham will clash off at Old Trafford in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Quarter-Finals of FA Cup 2022-23

Manchester United and Fulham will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will only be their 10th FA Cup meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United have celebrated on seven occasions so far. Fulham have not emerged victorious in head-to-head clashes three to this day, and two games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 26, 2013, when the Red Devils beat Fulham 4-1 to go into the Fourth Round 2013 FA Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Semi-Finals.

When will Manchester United vs Fulham be played?

The 2022-23 FA Cup Quarter-Finals game between Manchester United and Fulham will be played on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham

The match to be played between Manchester United and Fulham in the Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup 2022/23, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus in Canada.