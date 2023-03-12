Manchester United tied 0-0 with Southampton derailing their last hopes of winning the Premier League. The Red Devils are 16 points behind Arsenal and, as a consequence, their priority is now to clinch a berth for next season's Champions League.

However, the rebuilding process led by coach Erik ten Hag has been successful in Old Trafford. Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and are still alive in the Europa League and the FA Cup. One of the key pieces to achieve that has definitely been Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro.

During the match against Southampton, Casemiro made a scary tackle on Carlos Alcaraz and saw a red card after VAR intervened. He will be suspended four games. Though the foul has been criticized worldwide, Erik ten Hag went out to justify his player.

'Tough, but fair': Erik ten Hag defends Casemiro after tackle on Carlos Alcaraz

Erik ten Hag was exasperated after dropping points with the worst team in the Premier League and he immediately blamed the referees, especially VAR. "What I think is the inconsistency. Players don't know anymore what is the policy (with VAR) and we see it with Premier League yesterday. Leicester-Chelsea, VAR is not coming on the line. Today, it's coming on the line. Then, it's two penalty situations, but they don't come on the line, especially the first one was a clear and obvious handball. So, what is the policy?"

Regarding Casemiro and his tackle over Carlos Alcaraz, Erik ten Hag defended his player. "We are Premier League. We are going strong and want intensity. Casemiro is across European leagues in over 500 games and he had never a red card and now he has twice. He plays tough, but he plays fair. Also in this he is playing fair. Also against Crystal Palace. It is very debatable."

So, though the foul is just brutal, Erik ten Hag thinks otherwise. "Everyone who knows something about football, when you freeze, it looks bad, but everyone who knows something about football, they know what is bad and what is fair. Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough, but fair. It shows. Over 500 games in big leagues, never sent off."