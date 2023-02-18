Manchester United and Leicester will face at Old Trafford on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 34th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 20 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 1, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Red Devils away at the King Power Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester United vs Leicester: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Leicester: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
United States: fuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network, NBC Sports App