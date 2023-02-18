Manchester United and Leicester will clash off on Sunday at Old Trafford in the 24th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

This will be their 34th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 20 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 1, 2022, when the game ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Red Devils away at the King Power Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Leicester: Kick-off Time

Manchester United vs Leicester: TV Channel and Live Streaming

