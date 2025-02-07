Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Manchester United are set to face Leicester in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Manchester United and Leicester City are set to clash in a high-stakes showdown, with both teams struggling to find consistent form this season. United sit mid-table, watching their cup hopes slip away, while Leicester are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

This tournament represents the best—and perhaps only—real opportunity for either side to secure a trophy. United enter as favorites, especially after their impressive win over Arsenal in the previous round, but Leicester, playing with a nothing-to-lose mentality, will go all out to exploit the vulnerabilities United have displayed throughout their league campaign.

When will the Manchester United vs Leicester match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Manchester United and Leicester will be played this Friday, February 7 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Leicester: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Manchester United and Leicester will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.