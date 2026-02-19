Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts anticipated to transition position in upcoming season

Mookie Betts is a pivotal figure in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, poised to significantly contribute to the team’s championship ambitions for the upcoming season. With a potential three-peat on the horizon, the coaching staff is contemplating roster adjustments to ensure the optimal fit of players in their respective positions.

One anticipated roster adjustment involves Betts moving to third base for the upcoming season. This strategic shift is designed to accommodate Kyle Tucker at second base, thereby optimizing the lineup to feature the team’s best talents cohesively.

“I have no doubt about it,” manager Dave Roberts remarked regarding his expectations for Betts excelling at this position. “Considering how he handled shortstop duties last year and anticipating improved offensive performance, he will definitely be in the MVP conversation this season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Roberts’ confidence, Betts is set to make his debut as a third baseman this season, having previously occupied various positions for the Dodgers such as shortstop, right field, and second base. Also, Roberts confirmed the absence of Shohei Ohtani’s teammate for Opening Day, leaving a question mark on who can replace that player.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a ball.

Advertisement

Betts’ performance at shortstop last season

Renowned for his adaptability, manager Dave Roberts is exploring the potential of Betts at third base following an impressive tenure at shortstop last season. Let’s examine Betts’ statistics from that position:

Advertisement

see also Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman send final messages before Clayton Kershaw enters retirement

Gold Glove Finalist: He was recognized as one of the three finalists for the NL Gold Glove at shortstop.

Defensive Runs Saved (DRS): He led all MLB shortstops with +17 DRS.

Elite Range: He was ranked in the 92nd percentile for range among all shortstops.

The “Arm” Trade-off: Notably, his arm strength was in the 29th percentile.

Advertisement

Dodgers’ projected lineup with Betts at third base

With uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness of this new rotation for the Dodgers, anticipation grows regarding who will feature in the projected Opening Day lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here is the projected lineup for the Dodgers:

Shohei Ohtani DH Kyle Tucker RF Mookie Betts 3B Freddie Freeman 1B Will Smith C Teoscar Hernandez LF Max Muncy DH Andy Pages CF Hyeseong Kim SS/2B

Advertisement

Advertisement