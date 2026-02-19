2026 Winter Olympics: When will Team USA play for medal in Women’s Curling?

Team USA is headed to the semifinals in Women’s Curling at the 2026 Winter Olympics after a dramatic 7-6 round-robin victory over Switzerland secured their place among the final four. The win capped a strong run through preliminary play and kept the Americans in medal contention heading into the knockout stage.

The semifinal matchup is scheduled for Friday at 8:05 a.m. ET as Team USA looks to carry momentum into the most important game of the tournament. With a spot in the gold medal match on the line, execution and composure in high-pressure moments will be decisive. So far, the Americans have been great controlling that.

Cory Thiesse has emerged as the team’s standout performer, continuing her impressive Olympic showing after capturing a silver medal in mixed doubles alongside Korey Dropkin. Her steady shot-making and leadership have anchored the success of Team USA, giving the Americans confidence as they pursue another trip to the podium.

What’s next rival for Team USA in Women’s Curling at 2026 Winter Olympics?

Team USA will face Switzerland in the semifinal in an immediate rematch of their dramatic round-robin clash. The narrow 7-6 victory showed how evenly matched the teams are, setting the stage for another tense battle where precision, shot selection, and late-end execution under pressure could determine which side advances to the gold medal match. The other semifinal will feature Sweden against Canada.