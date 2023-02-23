Manchester United will go up against Newcastle at Wembley Stadium in the final of the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 Carabao Cup will have a great final between Manchester United and Newcastle. To make it better the game will be played at Wembley Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

This will be the best opportunity for Manchester United to win a title this season. They are still competing in other three, but this one seems as the most likely to get. The Red Devils didn’t have an easy week since they had to battle with Barcelona at home. In the first game they tied 2-2 in Spain, although the English were able to come back with a 2-1 victory that meant going to the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Newcastle will be in front of a situation they haven’t been in for a while. They will be playing a final after more than two decades, so the excitement there is as high as it could be. The problem they have is with their goalkeeper. Nick Pope is the starter, though he will miss the match for receiving a red card against Liverpool in the Premier League.

When will Manchester United vs Newcastle be played?

Manchester United will clash with Newcastle in the final of the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup this Sunday, February 26. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the US

The game between Manchester United and Newcastle in the final of the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup will be available to watch or live stream on SiriusXM FC and ESPN+.