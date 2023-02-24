In the final of the 2022-2023 Carabao Cup Manchester United will clash with Newcastle for the chance to win a title. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

It was a fantastic week for Manchester United. They had to close out a hard tie with Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League after a 2-2 draw, but they were able to come through. The Red Devils started 1-0 behind for a Robert Lewandowski goal by a penalty a kick in the first half, although they responded quickly after the break to win 2-1. Eliminating a team like the that could be a huge boost ahead of this challenge.

Newcastle are in front of a great opportunity. They had to wait a lot of time to go back to a decisive game, though they finally did so. The problem for them is that they will be playing with an alternative goalkeeper because starter Nick Pope is suspended for receiving a red card against Liverpool in the EPL.

Manchester United lineup

There were a lot of injuries in Manchester United the last month. Some players are still not available, but Erik ten Hag got a few of them back this week. The return of Antony was crucial vs Barcelona since he scored the winning goal.

Manchester United probable lineup: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; and Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle lineup

Newcastle will have an obvious absence in their starting team. Pope was sent off in a mistake that ended up being too costly for the near future. The issue for head coach Eddie Howe is that he will have to choose between two goalkeepers that haven’t played much professional football recently. That spot will be occupied by Loris Karius or Mark Gillespie.

Newcastle probable lineup: Loris Karius; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin.