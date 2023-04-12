Manchester United play against Sevilla at the Quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Sevilla meet in a game for the Quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The english team knows how to play against spanish teams. Here is all the detailed information about this Europa League potential lineups.

Manchester United are very close to winning a title, they left behind a big favorite like FC Barcelona and another Spanish team, Real Betis. Red Devils' defense is top notch.

Sevilla return to another knockout stage in hopes of winning another Europa League title, but this time things could be more complicated than they think.

Manchester United probable lineup

Manchester United scored five goals during the Round of 16 against Real Betis, and against Barcelona they scored another 4 goals that translates to an average of 2.25 goals per game.

Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer at the current Europa League edition with 6 goals scored in 5 starts, but the good news is that the team does not depend on Rashford to win games, nine other players have scored goals from group stage to the knockout stage.

This is the likely Manchester United’s lineup for this game: David de Gea, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Fred, Facundo Pellistri, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst.

Sevilla probable lineup

Sevilla had to show their best strategy against Fenerbahçe in what was a tough Round of 16 for them losing the second leg 0-1 but the first leg victory of 2-0 was enough to advance to the next stage.

The five goals that Sevilla have scored in the current Europa League were scored by five different players, Youssef En-Nesyri, Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordán, Lucas Ocampos and Érik Lamela.

This is the likely Sevilla’s lineup for this game: Marko Dmitrović, Gonzalo Montiel, Alex Telles, Marcos Acuña, Loïc Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitić, Fernando, Óliver Torres, Rafa Mir, Youssef En-Nesyri.