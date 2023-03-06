It was a night to forget for Manchester United who were completely destroyed by Liverpool 7-0 in one of the most embarrassing defeats for the Red Devils in Premier League history.

7-0, that is what Manchester United will have to live with for a long time after they were completely played off the field by Liverpool. The flood gates opened near the end of the first half and continued until the 88th minute.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all had a pair of goals with Firmino sealing the game near the end. Embarrassed, Erik ten Hag offered no explanation on the defeat other than calling it “unprofessional”.

Manchester United fans were shocked and angry with the defeat as it cut a lot of momentum the team was picking up abruptly, for Liverpool it was a huge win in an otherwise dismal season. Manchester United captain David De Gea had no choice but to post an apology for the Red Devils supporters.

David De Gea’s apology after Liverpool defeat

On Twitter De Gea stated, "I know these messages don't sit well on such a day.

"This was a disastrous moment for us, and these results shouldn't happen, especially with the journey we are all on.

"We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to lock our focus on these."

The fans did not take kindly to the apology and let the goalkeeper know with comments like, "Delete this it's adding more embarrassment."