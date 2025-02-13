Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Pumas UNAM will face off against Cavalry in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first-round matchup. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Pumas UNAM suffered one of the biggest upsets of the Concacaf Champions Cup’s first round, falling 2-1 in the first leg despite being heavy favorites. Now back on home turf, the Liga MX side will look to prove why they remain contenders for a deep tournament run.

Cavalry, on the other side, are riding high after their historic win and understand the challenge of playing in Mexico. They’ll aim to replicate their strong first-leg performance and pull off another shock result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Pumas UNAM and Cavalry be played this Thursday, February 13 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Players of Pumas – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cavalry in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Pumas UNAM and Cavalry will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.