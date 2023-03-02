Mazatlan will receive Cruz Azul on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Mazatlan stadium. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have Mazatlan battling with Cruz Azul on Matchday 10. This clash will take place at Mazatlan stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Mazatlan are the clear worst team in the league right now. Their last place in the standings make total sense when looking at their performances. Having a record that includes only one point in eight games shows they have not been good enough.

At this stance the spot Cruz Azul occupy is not remarkable, but that’s because they started too slow. Their five matchups without a win to begin the tournament forced them to react. They did so by arriving in this clash with three victories in a row.

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time

Mazatlan will go up against Cruz Azul at Mazatlan stadium on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Friday, March 3.

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Mexico: Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

United States: VIX+