Paris Saint-Germain fell apart against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, allowing two goals as Kylian Mbappe stood helplessly on the opposite end of the field. The French superstar has now criticized his team for being inferior to the Bundesliga champions, leaving his future uncertain.

Their tournament run ended as the considerably more composed Bavarians cruised to a 2-0 victory at home and a 3-0 triumph on aggregate. And to rub salt in the wounds, the club's biggest player, Mbappe, publicly criticized his star-studded squad for failing to perform to the same standard as their German opponents.

"We're disappointed, but it is what it is, we have to move on to other things. They have a team built to win the Champions League. As for us, this is our maximum. We're going to question ourselves and return to our day-to-day life in Ligue 1", the French superstar striker said after the game.

What next for Kylian Mbappe after PSG's Champions League exit?

This was the Parisians' fifth loss in the Round of 16 in the past seven years, and they were lifeless and without inspiration. Even though Kylian Mbappe turned down a transfer to Real Madrid last summer in favor of signing a new deal at Parc des Princes, his long-term security is again being called into question.

PSG were surely counting on the Champions League as their bargaining chip to maintain hold of their best player, who may demand a transfer this or next summer. With this defeat under their belt, the 24-year-old's future with the club seems bleak.

Speaking of his future and the potential to stay in France or leave, Mbappe said: "I’m calm. The only thing that matters to me is this season, to win the league, and then we’ll see."