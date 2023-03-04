There has been persistent speculation that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe may leave the club despite renewing his contract last summer. In case he ever decides to leave, we now know which club is on his list of possible destinations.

After pledging his future to French champions Paris Saint-Germain less than a year ago, Kylian Mbappe is still being linked with a transfer away from the club. Both Liverpool and European winners Real Madrid are constantly being mentioned as potential suitors.

Even though it seemed like Mbappe was about to sign with the Spanish giants, he seemingly reversed course and extended his contract with the Parisians all the way until 2025. Quickly enough, reports started to suggest that the 23-year-old French attacker felt deceived by the club's hierarchy who guaranteed him 'all the stars and the moon'.

In addition for the last several months, the 2018 World Cup winner and Brazilian star Neymar's friendship has become cold. Now we know of Mbappe's potential club he might join if he were to quit the Parc des Princes outfit.

Watch: Where would Kylian Mbappe go after Paris Saint-Germain?

Kylian Mbappe told a fan following Monday's The Best FIFA Awards that he would sign with Milan if he ever made the switch to Serie A. During the event in Paris honoring the France international's selection to the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, a fan reportedly requested that he be transferred to Serie A.

The superstar from France quickly responded that he will play for Milan in Serie A: "If I come [to Serie A], it's only AC Milan". In fact, this is not the first time the 23-year-old has professed his love for the defending Italian league winners. The striker was interviewed by Figaro Live when he was a kid, and he was sporting the Rossoneri jersey.

When it comes to Italian soccer, it's well-known that the striker roots for the San Siro side. A year ago, he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "My connection with Milan is special. As a child, I had an Italian nanny and I spent a lot of time with her family, all Milan fans. So, thanks to them, I also cheered for the Rossoneri and watched a lot of Milan games."