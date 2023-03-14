Another player who was eligible both for Mexico and the United States opted to play for the Stars and Stripes rather than comitting to El Tri.

The eligibility criteria in international soccer is softer than it used to be, as it's become increasingly usual to see players representing a different country than the one they were born in. The last FIFA World Cup was proof of that.

But far from going back to the strict rules that used to prevent players from changing national teams, more footballers get to make the switch as long as their record doesn't include official competitions.

Mexico have taken advantage of this in recent years, securing Argentine-born striker Rogelio Funes Mori as he hadn't played for his country in an official tournament. But now they're suffering the consequences of this rule as one of their homegrown talents decided to represent the USA.

Mexican-born player Alejandro Zendejas commits to USMNT

Alejandro Zendejas, born in Mexico on February 7, 1998, was eligible both for Mexico and the United States. Eventually, he chose the USMNT. On Tuesday, the team and Zendejas himself announced the decision on social media.

"I'm very grateful for all the opportunities the USA and Mexico have given me and my family. Making a decision about my international career is very difficult and I believe that you have to follow your heart. Mine says that my future is to represent the United States," Zendejas wrote.

The Club America player was the subject of a tug-o-war between the Concacaf powerhouses, and it cost Mexico a fine. Zendejas had played for the US youth teams before El Tri included him in a number of friendlies, but FIFA fined them as they didn't file the proper paperwork.

Zendejas has cleary made up his mind, and now it's just a matter of time before he's permanently blocked for the USMNT. If he sees the field in the upcoming Nations League, then it will be official.