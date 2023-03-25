Mexico host Jamaica at Estadio Azteca in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Mexico will play against Jamaica in the group stage of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

After a very disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup, Mexico started a new era under coach Diego Cocca with a 2-0 win at Suriname. However, the performance by the famous Tri wasn't convincing. If Mexico lose at home against Jamaica, they will be officially eliminated from the Nations League and won't play in the Final Four.

Jamaica will try to pull a major upset against Mexico on the road. The Reggae Boyz already clinched a berth in the 2023 Gold Cup so they really have nothing to lose at Estadio Azteca. A victory will put them in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Mexico vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 10 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Monday)

Belgium: 2 AM (Monday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM (ET)

Croatia: 2 AM (Monday)

Denmark: 2 AM (Monday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Monday)

France: 2 AM (Monday)

Germany: 2 AM (Monday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Monday)

Greece: 3 AM (Monday)

India: 5:30 AM (Monday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Monday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Monday)

Israel: 2 AM (Monday)

Italy: 2 AM (Monday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Monday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Monday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Monday)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Monday)

New Zealand: 1 PM (Monday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Monday)

Norway: 2 AM (Monday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Monday)

Poland: 2 AM (Monday)

Portugal: 11 AM (Monday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Monday)

Serbia: 2 AM (Monday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Monday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Monday)

Spain: 2 AM (Monday)

Suriname: 9 PM

Sweden: 2 AM (Monday)

Switzerland: 2 AM (Monday)

UAE: 4 AM (Monday)

UK: 1 AM (Monday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Sportklub HD Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, VIX+

Serbia: SportKlub HD Serbia

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA